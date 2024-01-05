Wayne County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Wayne County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Wayne County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cisne High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Farina, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
