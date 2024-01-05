Washington County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Washington County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Okawville High School at Carlyle High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Carlyle, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckneyville High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
