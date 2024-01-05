Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Washington County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Okawville High School at Carlyle High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on January 5

5:50 PM CT on January 5 Location: Carlyle, IL

Carlyle, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckneyville High School at Nashville Community High School