Warren County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Warren County, Illinois today? We have what you need here.
Warren County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United High School at Galva High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Galva, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
