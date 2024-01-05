Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Vermilion County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

First Baptist Christian School at DeLand-Weldon High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: DeLand, IL

DeLand, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Salt Fork High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Georgetown, IL

Georgetown, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoopeston Area High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Milford, IL

Milford, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Chrisman High School at Oakwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fithian, IL

Fithian, IL Conference: Vermilion Valley

Vermilion Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Iroquois West High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5

7:20 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gilman, IL

Gilman, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Danville High School