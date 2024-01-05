Vermilion County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Vermilion County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Baptist Christian School at DeLand-Weldon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: DeLand, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salt Fork High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoopeston Area High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Milford, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chrisman High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fithian, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Danville, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
