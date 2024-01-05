The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

UConn vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs Butler Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Butler has a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

UConn (8-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 7.7% more often than Butler (7-6-0) this season.

UConn vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 7 53.8% 83.1 165.3 63.6 135.5 146.6 Butler 8 61.5% 82.2 165.3 71.9 135.5 143.9

Additional UConn vs Butler Insights & Trends

The Huskies score 83.1 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 71.9 the Bulldogs allow.

UConn is 8-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

The Bulldogs' 82.2 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies give up.

Butler is 7-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.

UConn vs. Butler Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 8-5-0 6-4 7-6-0 Butler 7-6-0 1-3 7-6-0

UConn vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Butler 15-2 Home Record 10-6 5-5 Away Record 3-9 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

