Scott County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Scott County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Scott County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central High School at Annawan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Annawan, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
