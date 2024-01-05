Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Sangamon County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Springfield High School at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School Co-Op - South County at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edinburg High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
