The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Saint Clair County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Athens High School at Marissa High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on January 5

5:55 PM CT on January 5 Location: Marissa, IL

Marissa, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Valmeyer High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Valmeyer, IL

Valmeyer, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Alton High School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Belleville, IL

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mascoutah High School at Civic Memorial High School