Rock Island County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Rock Island County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Orion High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Orion, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy Senior High School at Alleman High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Island High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: East Moline, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
