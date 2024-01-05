If you reside in Randolph County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Randolph County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibault Catholic High School at Steeleville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: 0, IL

0, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparta High School at Red Bud High School