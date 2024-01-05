Piatt County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Piatt County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cerro Gordo High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Arthur, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Christian School at DeLand-Weldon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: DeLand, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Monticello, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
