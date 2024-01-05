High school basketball action in Piatt County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cerro Gordo High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on January 5

Location: Arthur, IL

Arthur, IL Conference: Lincoln Prairie

Lincoln Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Christian School at DeLand-Weldon High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: DeLand, IL

DeLand, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley Central High School at Monticello High School