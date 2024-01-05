Perry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Perry County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Perry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinckneyville High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 6:05 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
