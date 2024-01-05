We have high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cambridge High School at Princeville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

RW Cougars Co-op at Elmwood Jr Sr High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elmwood, IL

Elmwood, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Valley Central High School at Monticello High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Peoria High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Limestone Community High School at Richwoods High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Peoria, IL

Peoria, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brimfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Brimfield, IL

Brimfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Heights High School at Lexington High School