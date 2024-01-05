Peoria County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Peoria County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Princeville, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Valley Central High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Monticello, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame High School - Peoria at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Limestone Community High School at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Heights High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lexington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
