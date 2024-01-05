Patrick Williams and his Chicago Bulls teammates will face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-100 loss against the Knicks, Williams put up five points.

Below, we break down Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 13.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 3.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA -- 15.5 18.7 PR -- 14 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Hornets

Williams has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.2% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williams is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Williams' Bulls average 99.4 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets are the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 120.6 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 25th in the NBA, giving up 45.0 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have allowed 27.9 per game, 26th in the league.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 29 8 9 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.