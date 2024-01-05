Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Ogle County, Illinois today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fulton High School at Forreston High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5

6:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Forreston, IL

Forreston, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Stillman Valley, IL

Stillman Valley, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandwich High School at Rochelle Township High School