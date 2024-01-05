Ogle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Ogle County, Illinois today? We have the information below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Forreston High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Forreston, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon High School at Rockford Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandwich High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
