The Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes put up an average of 80.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 80.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Ohio State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 80.1 points.
  • Northwestern has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.3 more points than the Buckeyes allow (61.2).
  • Northwestern has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 61.2 points.
  • Ohio State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (39.6%).
  • The Buckeyes make 46.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern Leaders

  • Melannie Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Caileigh Walsh: 12.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
  • Caroline Lau: 6.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 34.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Paige Mott: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.0 FG%
  • Hailey Weaver: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Temple W 72-68 Liacouras Center
12/30/2023 Rutgers W 77-70 Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/2/2024 @ Penn State L 95-55 Bryce Jordan Center
1/5/2024 Ohio State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/10/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
1/14/2024 Illinois - Welsh-Ryan Arena

