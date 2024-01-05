How to Watch the Northwestern vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Buckeyes put up an average of 80.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 80.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Ohio State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 80.1 points.
- Northwestern has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.
- The 68.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.3 more points than the Buckeyes allow (61.2).
- Northwestern has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 61.2 points.
- Ohio State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Wildcats are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (39.6%).
- The Buckeyes make 46.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northwestern Leaders
- Melannie Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Caileigh Walsh: 12.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Caroline Lau: 6.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 34.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Paige Mott: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.0 FG%
- Hailey Weaver: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Temple
|W 72-68
|Liacouras Center
|12/30/2023
|Rutgers
|W 77-70
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Penn State
|L 95-55
|Bryce Jordan Center
|1/5/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/14/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
