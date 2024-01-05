The Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Northwestern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up an average of 80.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 80.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Ohio State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 80.1 points.

Northwestern has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.

The 68.5 points per game the Wildcats average are 7.3 more points than the Buckeyes allow (61.2).

Northwestern has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 61.2 points.

Ohio State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 68.5 points.

The Wildcats are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Buckeyes concede to opponents (39.6%).

The Buckeyes make 46.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 12.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

12.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Caroline Lau: 6.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 34.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

6.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 34.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Paige Mott: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.0 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.0 FG% Hailey Weaver: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Northwestern Schedule