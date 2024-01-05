Northwestern vs. Ohio State January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern Wildcats (5-7) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northwestern vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Melannie Daley: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caileigh Walsh: 11.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caroline Lau: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Paige Mott: 8.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.