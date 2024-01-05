Friday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-3) taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-8) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 5). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-62 victory, heavily favoring Ohio State.

The Wildcats fell in their most recent outing 95-55 against Penn State on Tuesday.

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Northwestern vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 84, Northwestern 62

Other Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the No. 125-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UIC Flames, 92-86, on November 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Northwestern has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 125) on November 9

72-68 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on December 21

77-70 at home over Rutgers (No. 148) on December 30

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on November 19

86-66 at home over Bradley (No. 317) on December 17

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Caileigh Walsh: 12.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

12.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Caroline Lau: 6.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 34.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

6.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 34.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Paige Mott: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.0 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.0 FG% Hailey Weaver: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are being outscored by 11.6 points per game with a -162 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (146th in college basketball) and allow 80.1 per outing (351st in college basketball).

Northwestern is posting 63.3 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 5.2 fewer points per game than its season average (68.5).

When playing at home, the Wildcats are averaging 17.3 more points per game (77.7) than they are in away games (60.4).

In home games, Northwestern is allowing 13.4 fewer points per game (73.4) than when playing on the road (86.8).

