Morgan County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Morgan County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin High School Co-Op - South County at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Auburn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.