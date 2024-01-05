McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in McLean County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Colfax, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Tremont, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Downs, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Heights High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lexington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Heyworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Heyworth, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomington High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Normal West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Normal, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champaign Central High School at Normal Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
