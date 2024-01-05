Is there high school basketball on the docket today in McLean County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cornerstone Christian Academy at Ridgeview High School

Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on January 5

5:25 PM CT on January 5 Location: Colfax, IL

Colfax, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

El Paso-Gridley High School at Tri-Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Downs, IL

Downs, IL Conference: Heart of Illinois

Heart of Illinois How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Heights High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lexington, IL

Lexington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at Heyworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Heyworth, IL

Heyworth, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomington High School at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Urbana, IL

Urbana, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Normal West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Pontiac Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Pontiac, IL

Pontiac, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Champaign Central High School at Normal Community High School