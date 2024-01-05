McHenry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in McHenry County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palatine High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McHenry High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
