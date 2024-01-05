Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in McHenry County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palatine High School at Cary Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

6:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cary, IL

Cary, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

McHenry High School at Marengo High School