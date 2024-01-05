Mason County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mason County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Midwest Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Manito, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havana High School at Lewistown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lewistown, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
