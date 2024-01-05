Madison County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Madison County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alton High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Community High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Troy, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette High School - Alton at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mascoutah High School at Civic Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bethalto, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.