Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Madison County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Salem High School at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alton High School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Community High School at Triad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Troy, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Marquette High School - Alton at Granite City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Granite City, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Edwardsville, IL Conference: Southwestern

Southwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Mascoutah High School at Civic Memorial High School