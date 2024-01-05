Macoupin County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pana High School at Staunton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5

5:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Staunton, IL

Staunton, IL Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Gillespie High School at Southwestern High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5

5:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Piasa, IL

Piasa, IL Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at North Mac High School