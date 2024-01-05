Macoupin County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Macoupin County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pana High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Staunton, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillespie High School at Southwestern High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Piasa, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Virden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
