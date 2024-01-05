On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Lukas Reichel going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reichel stats and insights

  • In three of 37 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Reichel's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-1
1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-0
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 8-1
12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:58 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:04 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.