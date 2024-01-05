Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Livingston County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dwight Township High School at Roanoke-Benson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Roanoke, IL

Roanoke, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beecher High School at Tri-Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Cullom, IL

Cullom, IL Conference: River Valley

River Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Central High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Illini Prairie

Illini Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at Pontiac Township High School