Livingston County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Livingston County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Roanoke-Benson High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Roanoke, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beecher High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Central High School at The High School of Saint Thomas More
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pontiac, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
