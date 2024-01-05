Lee County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Lee County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.