We have high school basketball action in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leland High School at Newark Illinois High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

Newark, IL

Newark, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten

Hinckley-Big Rock High School at Earlville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

Earlville, IL

Earlville, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten

Ottawa Township High School at LaSalle-Peru High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

LaSalle, IL

LaSalle, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight

Princeton High School at Mendota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Mendota, IL

Mendota, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers

Marquette High School - Ottawa at St. Bede Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Peru, IL

Peru, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

