LaSalle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leland High School at Newark Illinois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Newark, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinckley-Big Rock High School at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Earlville, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Township High School at LaSalle-Peru High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: LaSalle, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Mendota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mendota, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette High School - Ottawa at St. Bede Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Peru, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
