Lake County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Lake County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Forest High School at Lake Zurich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lake Zurich, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion-Benton High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- Conference: North Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Township High School at Waukegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waukegan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
