Knox County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Knox County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stark County High School at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Knoxville, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Elmwood Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmwood, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
