Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leland High School at Newark Illinois High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Newark, IL

Newark, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego High School at Plainfield Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Plainfield East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Morris High School at Plano High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Plano, IL

Plano, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Hiawatha High School at Yorkville Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

Location: Yorkville, IL

Yorkville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

