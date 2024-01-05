Kendall County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kendall County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leland High School at Newark Illinois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Newark, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego High School at Plainfield Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oswego East High School at Plainfield East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morris High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plano, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hiawatha High School at Yorkville Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Yorkville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
