Kankakee County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Kankakee County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at Momence High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Momence, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herscher High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Herscher, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Anne High School at Grant Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Grant Park, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
