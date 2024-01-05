Kane County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Kane County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sycamore High School at Kaneland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Maple Park, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metea Valley High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin Academy at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian High School at Schaumburg Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Schaumburg, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
