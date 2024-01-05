Johnson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Johnson County, Illinois today? We've got the information.
Johnson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goreville High School at Trico High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Campbell Hill, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
