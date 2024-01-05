Jersey County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Jersey County, Illinois today? We have what you need here.
Jersey County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jersey Community High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Troy, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
