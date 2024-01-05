Jackson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jackson County, Illinois today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Murphysboro High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Vernon High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
