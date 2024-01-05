Iroquois County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Iroquois County, Illinois today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoopeston Area High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Milford, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donovan High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clifton, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
