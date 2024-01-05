The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight. The Boilermakers are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 154.5.

Illinois vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -9.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Illini Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 154.5 points.

The average over/under for Illinois' matchups this season is 149.5, five fewer points than this game's total.

Illinois has gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Purdue has a 10-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-5-0 mark from Illinois.

Illinois vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 42.9% 85.4 169.3 67 132.5 147.3 Illinois 4 36.4% 83.9 169.3 65.5 132.5 145.6

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Illinois is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scores more than 67 points.

Illinois vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 10-4-0 5-2 9-5-0 Illinois 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0

Illinois vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 3-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

