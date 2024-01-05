The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Illinois Moneyline FanDuel Purdue (-10.5) 155.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Illinois has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

Purdue has covered 10 times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Fighting Illini were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

