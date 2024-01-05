How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.
- The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up.
- Illinois has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (70) last season.
- The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Illinois knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|W 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Maryland
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.