Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.
  • The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up.
  • Illinois has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (70) last season.
  • The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Missouri W 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 104-71 State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern W 96-66 State Farm Center
1/5/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/11/2024 Michigan State - State Farm Center
1/14/2024 Maryland - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.