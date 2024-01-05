Two hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.

The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up.

Illinois has put together a 10-1 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (70) last season.

The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Illinois knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

