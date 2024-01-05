Friday's contest between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) matching up at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Illinois vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-6.2)

Purdue (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Purdue has compiled a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 6-5-0. The Boilermakers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over five times. Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games, while Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game (posting 83.9 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and conceding 65.5 per contest, 59th in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential.

The 45.2 rebounds per game Illinois accumulates rank first in college basketball, 12.5 more than the 32.7 its opponents record.

Illinois knocks down 2.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 9 (63rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

Illinois has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12 per game (203rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

