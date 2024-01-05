Henry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale High School at Orion High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Orion, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cambridge High School at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Princeville, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United High School at Galva High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Galva, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bureau Valley High School at Kewanee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Central High School at Annawan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Annawan, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
