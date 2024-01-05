If you reside in Henry County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverdale High School at Orion High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5

5:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Orion, IL

Orion, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Princeville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Princeville, IL

Princeville, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

United High School at Galva High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Galva, IL

Galva, IL Conference: Lincoln Trail

Lincoln Trail How to Stream: Watch Here

Bureau Valley High School at Kewanee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wethersfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Kewanee, IL

Kewanee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Central High School at Annawan High School