Grundy County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Grundy County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Grundy County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morris High School at Plano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Plano, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coal City High School at Reed-Custer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Braidwood, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
