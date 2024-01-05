The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Fulton County, Illinois today, we've got the information.

Fulton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Astoria High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Astoria, IL

Astoria, IL Conference: Prairieland

Prairieland How to Stream: Watch Here

Havana High School at Lewistown High School