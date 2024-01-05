Fulton County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Fulton County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Fulton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bushnell-Prairie City High School at Astoria High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Astoria, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havana High School at Lewistown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lewistown, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
