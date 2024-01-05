Ford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Ford County, Illinois today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eureka High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Rantoul High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rantoul, IL
- Conference: Illini Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
