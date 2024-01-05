Fayette County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Fayette County, Illinois today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cisne High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Farina, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.