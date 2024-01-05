Edwards County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Edwards County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edwards County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edwards County High School at Flora High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Flora, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.