DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In DuPage County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbard West High School at York High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison Trail High School at Hinsdale South High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Darien, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benet Academy at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metea Valley High School at Naperville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IC Catholic Prep at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Westmont, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.