In DuPage County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbard West High School at York High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5

1:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Addison Trail High School at Hinsdale South High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 5

4:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Darien, IL

Darien, IL Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

DeKalb High School at Naperville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Benet Academy at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Metea Valley High School at Naperville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Conference: DuPage Valley

DuPage Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

IC Catholic Prep at Westmont High School