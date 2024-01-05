Douglas County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Douglas County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cerro Gordo High School at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on January 5
- Location: Arthur, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
