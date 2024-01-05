DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NBA action on Friday will see the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) visiting DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (15-21) at United Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|DeMar DeRozan
|Terry Rozier
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1261.3
|846
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.1
|40.3
|Fantasy Rank
|34
|-
DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Insights
DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls
- DeRozan averages 22.4 points, 3.8 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Bulls have a -102 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.3 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are giving up 112.1 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.
- The 43.3 rebounds per game Chicago averages rank 21st in the NBA, and are 1.4 fewer than the 44.7 its opponents grab per contest.
- The Bulls connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 2.5 fewer than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 35.5% from deep (20th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.8%.
- Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 11.6 (third in the league) while its opponents average 13.9.
Terry Rozier & the Hornets
- Terry Rozier provides the Hornets 24.1 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Hornets are being outscored by 10.6 points per game, with a -337 scoring differential overall. They put up 110 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 120.6 per outing (25th in league).
- The 41.1 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 27th in the league, 3.9 fewer than the 45 its opponents record.
- The Hornets connect on 2.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.3 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7.
- Charlotte forces 13.3 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 13.3 (20th in NBA).
DeMar DeRozan vs. Terry Rozier Advanced Stats
|Stat
|DeMar DeRozan
|Terry Rozier
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4
|-7.5
|Usage Percentage
|25.5%
|28.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|56.4%
|57.7%
|Total Rebound Pct
|5.8%
|6.1%
|Assist Pct
|23.2%
|32%
